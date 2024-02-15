Plexus Africa Finance, Altair partner for housing and infrastructure projects in West Africa

Plexus Africa Finance, under the leadership of Christian AGOSSA, and Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd (https://AltairLtd.co.uk) from the United Kingdom, led by Altair International Director, Olu Olanrewaju, have officially entered into a cooperation agreement.

This partnership aims to jointly bid to pursue opportunities focusing on studies, research, and initiatives related to the construction and financing of housing and infrastructure within UEMOA (West African Economic and Monetary Union) countries. The collaboration may also extend to include other nations on the African continent, based on project requirements.

The primary objective of this strategic cooperation agreement is to strengthen the quality of services provided by both organisations and to broaden the scope and complementarity of their respective expertise. By pooling their resources and knowledge, Plexus Africa Finance and Altair seek to deliver enhanced value to their clients.

Altair, leveraging its international experience, will tap into the expertise of Plexus Africa Finance, particularly in the financing of housing and financial services within UEMOA countries. Additionally, Altair will benefit from Plexus Africa Finance's deep understanding of the sub-region and financial resources to enhance the couple's likelihood of success.

Expressing enthusiasm for this collaboration, Olu Olanrewaju, Director of Altair International, stated, "This partnership represents a significant step towards combining our strengths and knowledge to create impactful solutions in the realm of housing and infrastructure. Together, we aim to improve the chances of success for our clients and contribute positively to the development of the regions we serve."

Christian AGOSSA of Plexus Africa Finance echoed these sentiments, saying, "The cooperation with Altair aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive and effective solutions. By sharing experiences and resources, we can navigate the complexities of housing and infrastructure projects in West Africa, offering valuable outcomes for our clients."

As Plexus Africa Finance and Altair embark on this collaborative journey, they are poised to make substantial contributions to the development landscape of the UEMOA countries and beyond.

(With Inputs from APO)