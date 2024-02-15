Reliance Foundation partners with National Skill Development Corporation to impact half a million youth

Left Menu

15-02-2024
Image Credit: ANI
  India

Reliance Foundation and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have entered into a strategic partnership to create courses with future-ready skills for 500,000 Indian youth. This partnership entails the development of a curriculum focusing on creating capacity for the youth in fields including EdTech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sustainability, and policy analysis.

With the help of Reliance Foundation's digital-forward approach, this partnership is expected to garner popularity among youth interested in newer career avenues that require futuristic thinking. Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. Various digital initiatives in the skilling ecosystem are ensuring Skills Anywhere, Skills Anytime, and Skills for All. As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, by leveraging technology, scale, and sustainability, the Indian workforce will meet not only domestic demand but also global demand and set new benchmarks."

Emphasizing the importance of this strategic partnership, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, said that India has the largest youth population in the world, and this is our effort to prepare them with future-ready skills. "At Reliance Foundation, we believe that this will help in fulfilling their aspirations and achieve their goals. This partnership with NSDC will help youth in skilling, to align competencies with evolving work profiles and opportunities. Reliance Foundation and NSDC bring a common vision and purpose along with our unique strengths, to contribute to our youth," he said.

Designing and developing of high-quality curriculum; setting up student services; training trainers; supporting collaborations; AI-aided online assessments; certifications and industry-aligned placements are an integral part of this partnership. Giving boost to the Indian Government Skill India Mission, NSDC, a nodal skill development agency, working under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyse the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India.

NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

