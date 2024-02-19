Left Menu

MSRTC to run four AC 'Shivneri' buses via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on experimental basis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:12 IST
MSRTC to run four AC 'Shivneri' buses via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on experimental basis
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said it will operate four air-conditioned ''Shivneri'' buses between Mumbai and Pune via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on an experimental basis from February 20.

The move will cut the travel time between the two cities by one hour, while the fare for the ''Shivneri'' buses will remain unchanged, the transport body stated in a release.

As per the release, the ''Shivneri'' buses on the Pune railway station-Mantralaya and Swargate-Dadar routes, departing at 6.30 am and 7 am respectively, will reach Mumbai via MTHL and will be operated the same way on the return journey as well.

The buses will be plied via Panvel, Nhava-Sheva and Sewri to access the MTHL, the longest sea bridge in the country.

The bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka of Raigad district.

MSRTC is one of the largest public transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses. More than 60 lakh passengers travel in these buses every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024