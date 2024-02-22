Nuclear-capable bomber with Russia's Putin on board lands after short flight - state TV
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:43 IST
A nuclear-capable modernised strategic bomber landed on Thursday after completing a 30-minute flight with Russian President Vladimir Putin on board, Russian state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin said.
Earlier on Thursday, state television reported that Putin took off on board a Tu-160M strategic bomber after visiting the factory where the aircraft is manufactured.
