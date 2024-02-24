Finance minister Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local train
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.
The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said. More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Thane
- Kalyan
- Ghatkopar
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man narrowly escapes, six goats killed as accommodation container catches fire in Thane
Maharashtra: 6 goats charred to death in cabin container fire in Thane; 1 person injured
EXCLUSIVE-Pemex platform in Mexico leaked clouds of methane even after UN alert, data shows
"Unaccountable and unanswerable power": Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Sonia Gandhi in LS
'Andolan-Jeevi', 'Bhrashtachar-Jeevi' govt gave birth to 'Jayanthi' tax: FM Nirmala Sitharaman