Finance minister Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local train

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said. More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.

