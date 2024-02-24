Left Menu

Finance minister Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local train

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:17 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said. More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

