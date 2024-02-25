Stratolaunch conducts 'captive carry' test of reusable hypersonic vehicle
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 03:29 IST
Stratolaunch, a privately held U.S. company, conducted its second "captive carry" test of a reusable hypersonic test vehicle, the company said on Saturday.
The Talon-A hypersonic vehicle was loaded with live propellant and carried aloft by the Spirit of Mojave, a modified Boeing 747-400, on a more than four-hour flight over the Pacific Ocean.
In a captive carry test, the payload craft does not separate from the carrier aircraft.
