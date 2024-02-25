Left Menu

Fast boat reported behaving irregularly 20nm east of UAE

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-02-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 23:24 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Sunday that it had received a report of a small fast boat behaving in an "irregular manner" 20 nautical miles east of the UAE port city of Khor Fakkan, approaching the Gulf of Oman from the northeast.

"The white, open-topped fast boat was powered by a single outboard motor. The two persons onboard were both wearing military-style camouflage-type uniform," UKMTO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

