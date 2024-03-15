Left Menu

China's JD.com walks away from offer for Britain's Currys

China-based online retailer JD.com said on Friday it would not make an offer for British electricals group Currys, days after U.S. investor Elliott Advisors walked away. Shares in Currys, which slumped to a session low after the update, were down 5% at 56.3 pence by 1425 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:19 IST
China's JD.com walks away from offer for Britain's Currys

China-based online retailer JD.com said on Friday it would not make an offer for British electricals group Currys, days after U.S. investor Elliott Advisors walked away.

Shares in Currys, which slumped to a session low after the update, were down 5% at 56.3 pence by 1425 GMT. JD.com, which was keen on Currys' store and warehouse network to help it expand in the UK and Europe and counter weak demand in China, had said on Feb. 19 it was evaluating a possible offer.

However, it said on Friday that "following careful consideration", it does not intend to make a bid. Currys had no immediate comment. Elliott Advisors said on Monday it wouldn't be making a firm offer for Currys either, having had proposals of 62 pence a share and then 67 pence a share rejected.

The stock closed Thursday at 58.9 pence, giving Currys a market capitalisation of 670 million pounds. Analysts at Peel Hunt had said it would take an offer of over 80 pence per share for Currys' board to engage.

While Currys, which sells fridges, washing machines, computers and other consumer electricals in Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, has struggled to grow over the last two years due to the squeeze on consumer incomes, the company has argued its prospects are bright. In January it forecast annual profit ahead of market expectations as it benefited from improving consumer confidence and a better performance in its Nordics business.

Earlier this month, it said a deal to sell its Greek unit would complete in April, giving it net cash proceeds of 156 million pounds which it would use to reduce debt. The number of failed takeovers of UK-listed companies has more than doubled in recent years as boards have rebuffed a slew of bids they believe are taking advantage of cheapened stock prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024