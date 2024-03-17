Left Menu

1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into valley in Goa

The driver lost control over the wheels following which the truck turned turtle and fell into the valley, a senior police official said, adding the victims got trapped inside the vehicle.One person died on the spot while 13 others, including five children, as many men and three women, were seriously injured, he said.CM Sawant and the minister, who were passing by the road, joined the rescue work along with the police, fire and emergency services personnel and locals.The injured persons were pulled out from the truck and rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, the police added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:11 IST
1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into valley in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 13 others, including five children, were seriously injured after a truck fell into a valley in South Goa district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place near Quepem town on Saturday night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai,who were passing by the road after a poll campaign, joined the rescue work along with locals.

The victims were sitting on the truck's carrier. The driver lost control over the wheels following which the truck turned turtle and fell into the valley, a senior police official said, adding the victims got trapped inside the vehicle.

One person died on the spot while 13 others, including five children, as many men and three women, were seriously injured, he said.

CM Sawant and the minister, who were passing by the road, joined the rescue work along with the police, fire and emergency services personnel and locals.

The injured persons were pulled out from the truck and rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024