One killed, three injured in accident on highway in MP's Raisen

One person was killed and three others were injured in an accident between three vehicles in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, police said on Sunday.The accident occurred near Deewanganj on the Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, around 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night, an official said.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:52 IST
One person was killed and three others were injured in an accident between three vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Deewanganj on the Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, around 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night, an official said. A jeep rammed into a stationary truck and a container truck hit the jeep from behind, Salamatpur police station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi said.

The driver of the jeep was killed, while two other occupants of the vehicle and the driver of the stationary truck were injured, he said. All three vehicles were damaged, he said. The truck driver was undergoing treatment at Vidisha Medical Hospital and other two injured persons were referred to Bhopal for further treatment, he said. The accident caused a traffic jam on this road for two hours and long queues of vehicles were witnessed, the official said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he said.

