India extends duty-free import of yellow peas by two more months

India has extended the timeline for duty-free imports of yellow peas by two more months through June 2024, an official notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:50 IST
(Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has extended the timeline for duty-free imports of yellow peas by two more months untill June 2024, an official notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Friday. In early December, the central government allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 2024, later to be extended till April. It was part of New Delhi's intervention to cool the prices of the overall pulse basket.

Reportedly, the duty on yellow peas was first implemented in November 2017 at 50 per cent. India largely imports yellow peas from Canada and Russia. India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.

As part of centre's intervention, it had in September extended stock limits on tur and urad dal by two months until December 31, besides revising the stock holding limits for certain stakeholders. Earlier, the stock limits on these two varieties of pulses were to end on October 30. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had maintained the revision in stock limits and extension of the time period was to prevent hoarding and elicit the continuous release of tur and urad in sufficient quantities to the market and make the pulses available at affordable prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

