US FAA to investigate loss of engine cowling on Southwest Boeing 737-800

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday it will investigate after an engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap. Hobby Airport in Houston. Southwest said it was flying passengers on another plane to Houston approximately three hours behind schedule.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:29 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday it will investigate after an engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap. Southwest Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday and was towed to the gate. The Boeing aircraft had been headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

Southwest said it was flying passengers on another plane to Houston approximately three hours behind schedule. Southwest said maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft. The plane entered service in early 2017, according to FAA records. Boeing referred questions to Southwest for information about the airline's airplane and fleet operations.

ABC News aired a video posted on social media platform X of the ripped engine cover flapping in the wind with a torn Southwest logo.

