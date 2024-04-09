Thai PM says issue of Myanmar dialogue remains sensitive
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday there were sensitive issues to consider regarding efforts to resolve the bloody conflict in neighbouring Myanmar, including which parties are included.
Srettha was asked after a cabinet meeting about possible dialogue on the Myanmar crisis.
