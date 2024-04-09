2 persons killed, 4 injured as SUV falls off culvert in MP's Raisen

Two persons were killed and four others injured seriously when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Begumganj on Sagar-Bhopal Road, located 80 km from the district headquarters, when the vehicle was going to Bhopal from Chhatarpur, an official said.

The SUV fell into a 12-feet-deep culvert at around 4 am. Two persons were killed and four others seriously injured, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava said.

The deceased have been identified as Bihari Lal Mahobia (60) and his wife Barli Bai Mahobia (55), he said.

The four injured persons were referred for treatment to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

