Maruti Suzuki expands manufacturing capability by 1 lakh units at Manesar plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited inaugurated a new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility. The commissioning of this assembly line has increased Maruti Suzuki's production capacity by an additional 100,000 units per annum. The total manufacturing capability at the Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki now stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum. The first vehicle to roll out of this new assembly line was Ertiga model.

"Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to the Government of India's vision of `Make in India'. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal" said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India. He further added that "this new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability."

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India achieved a cumulative production of over 3 crore car units in India. The achievement has made it the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this feat in just 40 years and four months since it rolled out its first car in December 1983. So far the Manesar plant has contributed over 95 lakh units to the company's cumulative production milestone of 3 crore units. The plant manufactures a range of vehicles, including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz, and Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 20 lakh vehicles in 2023 and doubles its market share in SUV within a year. It reported a 24% YoY growth in the SUV segment in 2023. In the calendar year 2023, MSIL dispatched 17,07,668 units of total PVs and the industry dispatched 41,01,600 units. In the April-December period, the company recorded dispatches of 12,80,090 units, a year-on-year growth of 8.54 per cent as compared with 1,179,292 units in April-December 2022-23.

Maruti Suzuki holds over 43 per cent of the domestic market and contributes nearly 40 per cent of the total vehicle exports from India.(ANI)

