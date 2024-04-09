Credit card reward programs: Maximising benefits and points redemption strategies

ATK New Delhi [India], April 9: Credit card reward programs provide valuable incentives and perks for credit cards users, making it a must to consider this aspect before availing one. By selecting a reward program that is in line with your spending behaviour, you can ensure to derive maximum benefits from the usage of a credit card. In turn, this can result in massive savings, enhanced financial experience and a satisfying relationship with your card provider. To learn more on how to maximise your reward benefits and gain the most through redemption, read on.

Understand the reward program Acquiring an in-depth understanding of the reward programs on credit cards is essential before placing an application for a card online. This includes familiarising yourself about the kinds of rewards available, such as reward points, cashback, or miles; the rate of earning, which infers the cashback percentage or the number of reward points earned on every transaction, and redemption choices, such as provision to redeem the points for merchandise, travel, or statement credits. By understanding such aspects properly, you can select a credit card that best lines up with your spending behaviour and preferences, ultimately enabling you to enhance the rewards you earn.

Line up your spending with preferred reward categories Issuers of credit cards often offer bonus reward points for particular spending categories like shopping, travelling or dining. To make the most out of your reward benefits, it is necessary to line up your spending behaviour with such categories. For example, if your credit card provides additional points for dining out, then try to utilise the credit card more frequently for dining purposes. This approach will allow you to accumulate more reward points on your preferred purchases over time and gain higher benefits on redemption.

Optimise your reward points redemption To considerably enhance the reward points' value, it is essential to redeem them strategically. Begin by reviewing the distinct redemption options available to you like statement credits, travel, or gift cards. Then, compare the value of your reward points across these options and select the one that provides the best return. With this tactic, you can enhance your reward points' overall value.

Use sign-up bonuses You might get attractive sign-up bonuses on your credit card. Such bonuses may be in the form of cashback or reward points and can offer a considerable boost to your reward balance. To qualify and leverage such bonuses, make sure you meet the minimal spending needs and redeem them to acquire the maximum value.

Keep complete track of promotional offers On credit cards, you may find frequent promotional offers that might permit you to earn bonus reward points or discounts on your purchases. However, it is necessary to remain informed regarding such offers. Constantly checking your issuer's site, newsletters or mobile application are smart ways to stay updated about promotional offers and make the most of them whenever possible.

Repay your outstanding dues in full and on time To avoid finance charges and to ensure that the rewards you earn outweigh any interest costs, it is necessary to repay your credit card outstanding balance in full and by the due date every month. Doing so would allow you to maintain a good credit score of 750 and above, avoid late payment penalties, high finance charges and help make the most out of your credit card reward program.

Ending note Evaluating your rewards program before you apply for a credit card online is essential, as doing so can considerably improve your financial experience. Besides this, it is necessary to consider other parameters, including annual charges, joining fees and redemption charges, if any, to ensure you select a card that best meets your needs. By following the strategies discussed above, you can enhance your reward benefits and leverage your reward program on your preferred credit card.

