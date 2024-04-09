Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four killed, more than 20 injured as bus falls into mine pit in Durg district

Chhattisgarh: Four killed, more than 20 injured as bus falls into mine pit in Durg district

PTI | Durg | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four killed, more than 20 injured as bus falls into mine pit in Durg district
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured as the bus they were traveling in fell into a `murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said.

As per the preliminary information, the bus with around 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep murum mine, he said. Murum, a type of soil, is used for construction.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024