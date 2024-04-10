Left Menu

Tragic accident in Kerala claims 2 lives after train collision

Two young men were killed after being struck by a train near Velloor in Kottayam, Kerala. The incident happened around 4 am, with the victims being aged 19 and 21. The bodies are at Kottayam Medical College awaiting identification. Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of the accident.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:00 IST
Two young men died after being hit by a train near Velloor here in the small hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 am, an officer of Kottayam Railway police station said.

They were hit by the Trivandrum-Mangalore train, he said.

The two persons were aged 19 and 21 years.

Their bodies are presently kept at the Kottayam Medical College and awaiting identification by their respective families.

The details of how the accident occurred would be available only after further investigation, they added.

