Tragic accident in Kerala claims 2 lives after train collision
Two young men were killed after being struck by a train near Velloor in Kottayam, Kerala. The incident happened around 4 am, with the victims being aged 19 and 21. The bodies are at Kottayam Medical College awaiting identification. Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of the accident.
PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Two young men died after being hit by a train near Velloor here in the small hours of Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 4 am, an officer of Kottayam Railway police station said.
They were hit by the Trivandrum-Mangalore train, he said.
The two persons were aged 19 and 21 years.
Their bodies are presently kept at the Kottayam Medical College and awaiting identification by their respective families.
The details of how the accident occurred would be available only after further investigation, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Velloor
- Kottayam Railway
Advertisement