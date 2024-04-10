Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki applies for Bharat-NCAP safety ratings for some vehicles

Maruti Suzuki applies for Bharat-NCAP safety ratings for some vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:49 IST
Maruti Suzuki applies for Bharat-NCAP safety ratings for some vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki has applied for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) safety ratings for some of its vehicles, a senior government official has said.

Last year, Tata Motors' SUVs Safari and Harrier became the first recipients of the safety rating for adult and child occupant protection as per Bharat-NCAP. The SUVs were given 5-star rating.

In August last year, the government launched Bharat-NCAP, India's very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol for automobiles.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said Bharat-NCAP is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations.

The official also said the government is considering changing highway construction measurement method to 'lane km' from 'road km' in the current financial year as the government's focus has now shifted to building more expressways that are of at least four lanes.

Currently, the linear length method is used for measuring the progress of construction and widening of national highways, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024