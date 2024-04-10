IIT Bombay improves rankings in QS World University Rankings by subject for 2024

In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2024, IIT Bombay has showcased progress, securing its position among the global academic elite on Wednesday. According to a press release, with an overall score of 79.1 out of 100, IIT Bombay has clinched the 45th spot in Engineering and Technology, marking a two-place improvement from its 2023 ranking.

The institute has left its mark across multiple disciplines, being ranked in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas covered by the QS rankings. These areas include Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, and Arts and Humanities.

Breaking down the rankings further, IIT Bombay has achieved positions in various specific fields. Notably, it secured the 64th position for Computer Science and Information Technology, 30th for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, 42nd for Civil and Structural Engineering, 64th for Chemical Engineering, 63rd for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 57th for Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, and an impressive 25th for Minerals and Mining.

Analyzing the performance parameters, it is evident that IIT Bombay has excelled across various metrics. In terms of Academic Reputation, the institute's standout performance is in Mathematics, securing a score of 79.6. Meanwhile, in Employer Reputation, IIT Bombay shines brightest in Engineering - Mineral and Mining with an impressive score of 96.2. (ANI)

