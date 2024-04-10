Left Menu

IIT Bombay improves rankings in QS World University Rankings by subject for 2024

According to a press release, with an overall score of 79.1 out of 100, IIT Bombay has clinched the 45th spot in Engineering and Technology, marking a two-place improvement from its 2023 ranking.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:44 IST
IIT Bombay improves rankings in QS World University Rankings by subject for 2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2024, IIT Bombay has showcased progress, securing its position among the global academic elite on Wednesday. According to a press release, with an overall score of 79.1 out of 100, IIT Bombay has clinched the 45th spot in Engineering and Technology, marking a two-place improvement from its 2023 ranking.

The institute has left its mark across multiple disciplines, being ranked in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas covered by the QS rankings. These areas include Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, and Arts and Humanities.

Breaking down the rankings further, IIT Bombay has achieved positions in various specific fields. Notably, it secured the 64th position for Computer Science and Information Technology, 30th for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, 42nd for Civil and Structural Engineering, 64th for Chemical Engineering, 63rd for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 57th for Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, and an impressive 25th for Minerals and Mining.

Analyzing the performance parameters, it is evident that IIT Bombay has excelled across various metrics. In terms of Academic Reputation, the institute's standout performance is in Mathematics, securing a score of 79.6. Meanwhile, in Employer Reputation, IIT Bombay shines brightest in Engineering - Mineral and Mining with an impressive score of 96.2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024