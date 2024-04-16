Left Menu

NueGo unveils long-haul AC seater & sleeper bus service on Chennai-B'luru route

NueGo has plans to expand its operations by launching on new routes and build charging infrastructure to ensure smooth-road operations, the statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:35 IST
NueGo, the intercity electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility, has launched a long-haul air-conditioned seater and sleeper bus service on the Chennai-Bengaluru route, a top official said on Tuesday.

NueGo has been operating services with electric multiple-seater and sleeper bus services on major routes across India.

The company, in a statement, on Tuesday claimed to have launched the country's first long-haul electric Air-Conditioned seater and sleeper bus service on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

''This is a significant step towards decarbonisation and creating a more sustainable public transportation ecosystem in India. NueGo has plans to expand its operations by launching on new routes and build charging infrastructure to ensure smooth-road operations,'' the statement said.

GreenCell Mobility Managing Director and CEO Devndra Chawla said, ''NeuGo is revolutionising intercity bus travel with the launch of India's first long-haul Electric AC sleeper bus service. This marks a significant milestone to advance sustainable mass mobility across India and is consistent with our commitment to provide innovative solutions that benefit both the travellers and the environment.'' Passengers travelling in the bus would be able to avail various amenities including bigger seats measuring 1,220 mm, soft-touch interiors, night reading lamps and USB charging stations among others.

''We are also elevating long-distance travel experience for our guests by incorporating smart technologies and emphasising on comfort, safety and world class amenities,'' Chawla said.

NueGo currently operates on various routes, including Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Vijaywada-Vishakapatnam, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Amritsar, among others.

