Ministry of Heavy Industries announces seven bidders for PLI Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing

India's Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced that seven bidders have submitted bids under the global tender for the re-bidding of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing. The PLI ACC scheme promotes manufacturing of technology-agnostic Advanced Chemistry Cells in India.

According to a release by the ministry, among the bidders are ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, JSW Neo Energy Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited, these bidders have proposed a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh The pre-bid meeting for this tender was convened on February 12, 2024 and it paved way for interested parties to engage and clarify any queries regarding the bidding process. The deadline for receiving applications was April 22, 2024, via the CPP portal, and the Technical Bids were opened on April 23, 2024.

The Cabinet approved the technology-agnostic PLI Scheme on the 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage on May 2021. The scheme aimed to achieve a manufacturing capacity of Fifty (50) Giga Watt hours (GWh) of ACC, with an outlay of Rs.18,100 Crore.

Following the Cabinet's approval, the first round of the ACC PLI bidding concluded in March 2022, wherein three beneficiary firms were allocated a total capacity of Thirty (30) Giga Watt hours (GWh). The program agreement with the selected beneficiary firms was subsequently signed in July 2022. Building upon the success of the initial phase, the ministry released a Request for Proposal (RfP) on January 24, 2024, to shortlist and select bidders under the PLI Scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.'

The objective was to facilitate the establishment of ACC Manufacturing Units with a total manufacturing capacity of 10 Giga Watt Hour (GWh), with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs. 3,620 crore. (ANI)

