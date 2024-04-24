Left Menu

Headline Rewrite: RBI Notifies Amendments to FEMA Regulations for Overseas Listings

Reserve Bank amends FEMA regulations to facilitate Indian companies' direct listing on international exchanges, including GIFT IFSC, to attract foreign investment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:49 IST
Headline Rewrite: RBI Notifies Amendments to FEMA Regulations for Overseas Listings
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank has notified amendments to the FEMA regulations related to purchases of shares of Indian companies on international exchanges.

The central bank has also notified the amendments to Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts by a person resident in India) Regulations.

In January, the government permitted the direct listing of securities by Indian companies on international exchanges of GIFT IFSC to boost foreign investments. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Ministry of Finance amended Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules and notified the 'Direct Listing of Equity Shares of Companies Incorporated in India on International Exchanges Scheme'.

Also, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued Companies (Listing of Equity Shares in Permissible Jurisdictions) Rules, 2024.

On July 28 last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement regarding the direct listing of Indian Companies at GIFT- IFSC exchanges in the first phase.

International stock exchanges at GIFT-IFSC - India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange - have been prescribed as permitted stock exchanges. These exchanges are under the regulatory supervision of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024