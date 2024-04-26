US investigates whether Tesla Autopilot recall adequately ensures driver engagement
US auto safety agency is investigating Tesla's recall of its Autopilot driving system to determine its effectiveness in ensuring driver attention. The recall, which affected over 2 million vehicles, was prompted by concerns over the system's driver monitoring capabilities. Despite the recall, the agency has identified crashes and Tesla updates that were not part of the original fix. The agency is examining whether these updates address the safety risks.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government's auto safety agency is investigating whether last year's recall of Tesla's Autopilot driving system did enough to make sure drivers pay attention to the road.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Friday that it has concerns about the December recall of more than 2 million vehicles.
The agency pushed the company to do the recall after a two-year investigation into Autopilot's driver monitoring system, which measures torque on the steering wheel from a driver's hands.
The fix involves an online software update to increase warnings to drivers. But the agency said in documents that it has found evidence of crashes after the fix, and that Tesla added updates that weren't part of the recall.
"This investigation will consider why these updates were not part of the recall or otherwise determined to remedy a defect that poses an unreasonable safety risk," the agency wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Autopilot
- U.S.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Tesla
ALSO READ
US investigates if Tesla Autopilot recall ensures driver alertness
US probes Tesla recall of 2 million vehicles over Autopilot, citing concerns
US probes Tesla recall of 2 million vehicles over Autopilot, citing concerns
US investigates whether Tesla Autopilot recall adequately promotes driver vigilance
US probes Tesla recall of 2 million vehicles over Autopilot, citing concerns