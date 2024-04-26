IndiGo Hosts Blood Donation Drives in Honor of World Pilot's Day

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday observed the World Pilot’s Day by conducting a free health checkup and voluntary blood donation camp across 50 cities in India, the airline said in a statement.

The Day is celebrated on April 26 every year to recognise the contributions of pilots across the globe. Under the aegis of IndiGoReach, the airline's CSR arm, over 4000 personnel benefited from the medical checkups and over 1000 personnel donated blood voluntarily across 50 locations, the statement said. This initiative was in collaboration with partners, including the Airports Authority of India.

For the successful execution of the drive, IndiGoReach partnered with a number of healthcare providers, the airline statement added.

The airline operates around 2,000 daily flights and connects 85+ domestic destinations and 30+ international destinations.

