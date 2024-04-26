Left Menu

IndiGo Hosts Blood Donation Drives in Honor of World Pilot's Day

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday observed the World Pilots Day by conducting a free health checkup and voluntary blood donation camp across 50 cities in India, the airline said in a statement.The Day is celebrated on April 26 every year to recognise the contributions of pilots across the globe.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:36 IST
IndiGo Hosts Blood Donation Drives in Honor of World Pilot's Day
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday observed the World Pilot’s Day by conducting a free health checkup and voluntary blood donation camp across 50 cities in India, the airline said in a statement.

The Day is celebrated on April 26 every year to recognise the contributions of pilots across the globe. Under the aegis of IndiGoReach, the airline's CSR arm, over 4000 personnel benefited from the medical checkups and over 1000 personnel donated blood voluntarily across 50 locations, the statement said. This initiative was in collaboration with partners, including the Airports Authority of India.

For the successful execution of the drive, IndiGoReach partnered with a number of healthcare providers, the airline statement added.

The airline operates around 2,000 daily flights and connects 85+ domestic destinations and 30+ international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024