Thane: Poll Expenditure Observers Call for Increased RPF Deployment to Curb Cash Influence

Election Commission observers in Thane directed officials to increase RPF presence at railway stations to deter the transport of large sums of cash on trains ahead of the May 20 Lok Sabha elections. The observers also highlighted sensitive assembly constituencies and emphasized the need for peaceful and impartial elections, adhering to the model poll code.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:41 IST
Expenditure observers for the Election Commission in Thane district on Saturday directed officials to deploy more RPF personnel at railway stations to check the transport of huge cash in trains.

In a meeting, they took stock of the election work in all three Lok Sabha constituencies -Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan- in the district which will vote on May 20, as per an official release.

''Thane collector cum district election officer Ashok Shingare briefed the ECI expenditure observers Chittranjan Majhi, Nakul Agarwal, Chandra Prakash Meena, and Rahil Gupta, about the preparations,'' it stated.

They directed the district officials to deploy more RPF personnel at railway stations with the help of local police to prevent the transport of huge cash in trains.

''The last days prior to elections are crucial so the number of RPF personnel at railway stations should be increased,'' the release stated.

The observers also asked all the nodal officers in Thane district to ensure the peaceful and impartial conduct of elections and adhere to the model poll code, it said.

Three assembly segments of Bhiwandi, Airoli, and Ovla have been classified as ''sensitive'' and the observers directed nodal officials to concentrate more on these constituencies and ensure law and order.

