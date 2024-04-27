Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Nine Killed, Over 20 Injured in Multiple Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh

In Maihar district, three persons were killed, including two on the spot, and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Bori village on National Highway 30 around 4 am on Saturday, Amdara police station in-charge Sanjay Dubey said.In Seoni, woman teacher Priyavrinda Bisen 32 and her brother Bansat Patel 40, who was driving their car, were killed after the vehicle hit a truck on the Chhapara bypass of Jabalpur-Seoni Highway, some 44 km from the district headquarters, around 5 am, Chhapara police station assistant sub-inspector Premnarayan Suryavanshi said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:32 IST
Tragic Toll: Nine Killed, Over 20 Injured in Multiple Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh
Nine persons were killed and over 20 injured in four separate accidents in the past 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Three persons each were killed in two separate accidents in Maihar and Rajgarh districts while one person was killed in Mandla district, officials said. Two others lost their lives in an accident involving a car and truck in Seoni district, they said. In Maihar district, three persons were killed, including two on the spot, and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Bori village on National Highway 30 around 4 am on Saturday, Amdara police station in-charge Sanjay Dubey said.

In Seoni, woman teacher Priyavrinda Bisen (32) and her brother Bansat Patel (40), who was driving their car, were killed after the vehicle hit a truck on the Chhapara bypass of Jabalpur-Seoni Highway, some 44 km from the district headquarters, around 5 am, Chhapara police station assistant sub-inspector Premnarayan Suryavanshi said. The teacher was returning after performing election duty in Vijayraghavgarh, under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat, when she and her brother met with the accident. Her husband, who was also in the car, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that a search is on for the truck.

In Rajgarh, a 30-year-old woman, her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were killed and two injured when an unidentified vehicle hit a two-wheeler on the national highway near Khanpura village late on Friday night, said Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Singh Dhakad.

In Mandla district, a 50-year-old woman was killed and 19 others injured when a bus carrying a marriage party overturned near a bridge on the Mandla-Jabalpur national highway late on Friday night, said Mandla Kotwali police station in-charge Shafiq Khan.

The district hospital's civil surgeon Vijay Dhurve said that nine of the injured were discharged, while the treatment of ten others is underway.

