Bahrain's Gulf air to resume flights to Iraq after four-year suspension
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 00:06 IST
Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, will resume flights to Iraq after a four-year suspension, the Bahraini news agency said on Saturday.
Bahrain's flights to Iraq were suspended in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
