Left Menu

Goa airport receives bomb threat email; security beefed up

While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected, Rao said.The Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was combing the area, a police official said.We are not leaving any stone unturned.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:40 IST
Goa airport receives bomb threat email; security beefed up
  • Country:
  • India

An email about a bomb at the Dabolim airport in South Goa sent the authorities into a tizzy on Monday, prompting them to increase the security on the premises, a senior official said.

Talking to PTI, airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the airport.

''We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected,'' Rao said.

The Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was combing the area, a police official said.

''We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are working as per the prescribed protocol,'' he said.

The airport director said they were trying to find out the origin of the email, which was also addressed to other airports in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024