Fatal Hit-and-Run in Thane District Claims Life

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a probe after a 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run outside a bar on Sunday, an official said. Prashant Suresh Bhoir and two more persons had gone to the bar at Rajnoli village along the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Saturday night. The trio came out after the bar closed. Citing the FIR, the police said the two men headed home in their respective cars but soon realised Bhoir was not there in either of the vehicles. They rushed back to the bar only to find Bhoir severely injured outside the premises. Bhoir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. A probe is on to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, the official from Kongaon police station said. Bhoir was apparently a close aide of a local politician.

