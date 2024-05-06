Left Menu

Fire Breaks Out in Goods Container in Thane, No Casualties

In Thane, a container storing wedding decorations caught fire late Monday night. The blaze destroyed the decorations but caused no injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 2 am. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 09:31 IST
A container cabin caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Monday, destroying decoration materials kept in it, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted in the container carrying wedding decoration materials near Chuha bridge on Diva-Mumbra road at 12.42 am, he said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot.

The fire was put out by 2 am, the official said, adding that all the materials stored in the container were gutted.

A probe was on to find out the cause of the fire, he said.

