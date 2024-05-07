Left Menu

NCRTC's Namo Bharat Trains Cross One Million Commuter Milestone

Passenger operations are running on the 34-kilometre extended section of the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.Taking to the X, the NCRTC wrote, We are proud to share that we have reached the milestone of serving 1 million commuters on NamoBharat trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:16 IST
NCRTC's Namo Bharat Trains Cross One Million Commuter Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said it has reached the milestone of serving one million commuters on Namo Bharat trains since it started operations around six months ago.

Namo Bharat train started operations in October 2023. Passenger operations are running on the 34-kilometre extended section of the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

Taking to the X, the NCRTC wrote, ''We are proud to share that we have reached the milestone of serving 1 million commuters on #NamoBharat trains! We remain dedicated to bringing People & Places closer through fast, safe & comfortable journeys. Thank you for choosing Namo Bharat as your transit partner!'' Currently, the service is available to passengers every 15 minutes. The target is to complete the entire 82-kilometre corridor from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024