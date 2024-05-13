Left Menu

World Bank Mobilizes $125M for Flood Relief Efforts in Rio Grande do Sul

Sophie Naudeau, Acting Director and Operations Manager of the World Bank for Brazil, expressed the institution's commitment to assisting in the state's recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 13-05-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 12:47 IST
World Bank Mobilizes $125M for Flood Relief Efforts in Rio Grande do Sul
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank has announced the immediate reallocation of approximately US$125 million (about R$625 million) in emergency support to aid the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which has been severely affected by recent heavy rains and floods. The funding, drawn from ongoing projects such as the “Urban Resilience Program in Southern Brazil,” the “Revitalization Program for the Central Area of Porto Alegre,” and the “Support Program for the New Bolsa Família,” is part of a concerted effort to facilitate rapid recovery and aid those impacted by the natural disaster.

Sophie Naudeau, Acting Director and Operations Manager of the World Bank for Brazil, expressed the institution's commitment to assisting in the state's recovery efforts. “The World Bank stands in solidarity with the population of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, so affected by the recent disaster. We have extensive experience in crisis management and reconstruction linked to natural disasters in several countries around the world, and we are bringing this knowledge to bear on the state's rapid recovery,” Naudeau stated.

In addition to financial support, the World Bank is providing technical assistance to local authorities, assisting with damage assessment, resource prioritization, and the efficient execution of funds. The institution is also in discussions with federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as the Regional Development Bank of the Far South (BRDE), to accelerate the availability of new resources. These resources are intended not only for immediate recovery but also for the development of long-term solutions, such as a comprehensive “Marshall Plan” for rebuilding the state with a focus on urban resilience and flood mitigation.

This initiative reflects the World Bank’s broader strategy to enhance its crisis response capabilities. Recently, the institution approved a new set of crisis response tools designed to allow countries to quickly redirect unused resources in their portfolios, thereby making emergency relief efforts both easier and faster.

The recent flooding in Rio Grande do Sul highlights the growing need for preparedness in the face of increasingly frequent climate-related events. Through these efforts, the World Bank aims to mitigate the impact of such disasters and to strengthen the resilience of communities against future crises.     

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024