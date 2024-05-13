Left Menu

Rio Tinto driverless iron ore train derails in Western Australia

Some 22 wagons carrying iron ore and three locomotives were impacted, according to statements from Rio Tinto and Australia's rail safety watchdog, which are now conducting their own investigations. "Rio Tinto confirms a rail incident occurred about 80 kms (50 miles) from Karratha shortly after midnight on Monday," a spokesman told Reuters via email.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:00 IST
Rio Tinto driverless iron ore train derails in Western Australia

Rio Tinto said on Monday a driverless train and wagons carrying iron ore had derailed at its Western Australian iron ore operations after a collision overnight and that it was investigating the incident in which no one was hurt.

The derailment, which is at least the third in a year for the world's biggest iron ore miner, occurred when a driverless train collided with a set of stationary wagons loaded with iron ore, Rio Tinto said. Some 22 wagons carrying iron ore and three locomotives were impacted, according to statements from Rio Tinto and Australia's rail safety watchdog, which are now conducting their own investigations.

"Rio Tinto confirms a rail incident occurred about 80 kms (50 miles) from Karratha shortly after midnight on Monday," a spokesman told Reuters via email. Each wagon typically carries around 116 tonnes of iron ore, meaning that as much as 2,550 tonnes of iron ore may have been impacted, according to Reuters calculations.

It typically takes five to seven days to repair broken track, according to analyst estimates, potentially disrupting the miner's tightly scheduled rail operations which carry iron ore from its network of mine sites to Dampier port, where they are blended into specific products for steelmaking customers. There were no people within the vicinity of the incident and no injuries, said Rio Tinto adding that work would soon begin to clear the rail line.

The Office of the National Safety Regulator (ONRSR) confirmed the incident. "The recovery train is reported to have collided with the ore train it was sent to recover, after it was disabled by a mechanical failure," it said in a statement to Reuters.

"ONRSR ... will be making a series of enquiries, at this stage these are focussed on the operation of and adherence to signalling systems in the area."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024