Rio Tinto driverless iron ore train derails in Western Australia

Rio Tinto said on Monday a driverless train and wagons carrying iron ore had derailed at its Western Australian iron ore operations after a collision overnight and that it was investigating the incident in which no one was hurt.

The derailment, which is at least the third in a year for the world's biggest iron ore miner, occurred when a driverless train collided with a set of stationary wagons loaded with iron ore, Rio Tinto said. Some 22 wagons carrying iron ore and three locomotives were impacted, according to statements from Rio Tinto and Australia's rail safety watchdog, which are now conducting their own investigations.

"Rio Tinto confirms a rail incident occurred about 80 kms (50 miles) from Karratha shortly after midnight on Monday," a spokesman told Reuters via email. Each wagon typically carries around 116 tonnes of iron ore, meaning that as much as 2,550 tonnes of iron ore may have been impacted, according to Reuters calculations.

It typically takes five to seven days to repair broken track, according to analyst estimates, potentially disrupting the miner's tightly scheduled rail operations which carry iron ore from its network of mine sites to Dampier port, where they are blended into specific products for steelmaking customers. There were no people within the vicinity of the incident and no injuries, said Rio Tinto adding that work would soon begin to clear the rail line.

The Office of the National Safety Regulator (ONRSR) confirmed the incident. "The recovery train is reported to have collided with the ore train it was sent to recover, after it was disabled by a mechanical failure," it said in a statement to Reuters.

"ONRSR ... will be making a series of enquiries, at this stage these are focussed on the operation of and adherence to signalling systems in the area."

