Sarajevo welcomes new modern trams in major public transport upgrade

Sarajevo has introduced new state-of-the-art trams for the first time in 40 years, marking a significant enhancement in the city's public transportation system. Supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and other donors, this initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize and expand Sarajevo's tram and trolley bus networks.

The new fleet, manufactured by Swiss company Stadler, includes trams that can accommodate 180 passengers, featuring 79 seats per unit. These trams are designed not only for increased capacity but also for comfort, equipped with amenities such as air conditioning, USB ports, free Wi-Fi, a digital information system, and video surveillance.

The EIB has committed €75 million to finance this project, which includes replacing older vehicles and constructing new tramlines and tracks. This investment aims to reduce air pollution, alleviate traffic congestion, and promote safer and more frequent use of public transport in Sarajevo.

During a celebratory tram ride organized by the Ministry of Transport of Sarajevo Canton, EIB representative Sandrine Friscia expressed satisfaction with the progress made. "Thanks to our joint efforts, we are already seeing progress on the rehabilitation of the tram and trolley bus networks, with the new trams significantly improving the quality of public transport," said Friscia.

Adnan Šteta, Minister of Transport of Sarajevo Canton, also highlighted the project's impact on the city's quality of life. "We are proud to see new trams running through Sarajevo on the new tramlines. Such investments in public transport will significantly improve the quality of life in Sarajevo," he stated.

To date, ten trams have been delivered to Sarajevo, with four already operational. More trams are expected to be delivered throughout the year, contributing further to the city's goal of transforming its transportation system into a more sustainable, functional, accessible, and smarter network. The EIB has invested a total of €1.7 billion in the modernization of transport infrastructure in Bosnia and Herzegovina, enhancing connectivity and road safety across the country.