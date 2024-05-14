Left Menu

Qantas to Offer Daily Flights from Bengaluru to Sydney during Peak Season

Qantas, Australia's flag carrier, will boost flights from Bengaluru to Sydney during peak holiday season (mid-December 2024 to late March 2025), increasing from five to seven per week, adding over 12,000 seats. This expansion complements Qantas' existing Delhi-Melbourne services and will be operated by A330 aircraft with lie-flat business class suites. Standard fares include baggage allowance, meals, and inflight entertainment. Qantas is also introducing fast and free Wi-Fi on international aircraft, including A330s, which will be rolled out progressively on India-Australia flights from next year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:59 IST
Qantas, the national carrier of Australia, on Tuesday announced that it is adding flights from Bengaluru to Sydney to cater to the strong demand over the peak holiday season.

Between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, the airline will increase flights from five a week to daily, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period, Qantas said in a statement.

The flights add to Qantas' existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week.

Qantas' flights from India are operated with its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with 27 Business Class suites in 1- 2-1 configuration, with each suite featuring direct aisle access and converting into a lie-flat bed.

All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.

Qantas recently announced it would accelerate a programme to introduce 'fast and free' Wi-Fi across its existing fleet of international aircraft, including A330 aircraft, with enough bandwidth for every passenger to enjoy a fast and consistent connection.

The service will be progressively rolled-out on Qantas flights between India and Australia from next year.

