Infosys to modernize First Abu Dhabi Bank's IT infrastructure services

Indian IT major Infosys has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one of the world's largest banking groups, to optimize and modernize the latter's IT infrastructure services.

The partnership will leverage Infosys Cobalt to transform FAB's IT infrastructure. Infosys will integrate a comprehensive suite of enterprise tools to enhance service quality, reduce risks, and improve business outcomes for the bank.

AI and ML-based automation tools with self-healing and self-help capabilities

Enhancing infrastructure resilience through proactive and prognostic monitoring and observability.

Blueprint-based environment provisioning to reduce provisioning times significantly to enable faster time to market.

Infosys Topaz: Using this AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms to leverage generative AI technologies for improved productivity and efficiency.

The Infosys-FAB partnership is aiming to shift to an outcome-oriented, automated managed services model, delivering high-quality, compliant IT services with increased speed and agility. In the long term, it will establish a highly scalable and flexible IT infrastructure.

Commenting on this multi-year collaboration, Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, at Infosys, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with First Abu Dhabi Bank to optimize and modernize their IT infrastructure services, by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz. FAB recognized the need to transform their IT operating model, and entrusted Infosys with their IT infrastructure, enabling their digital journey to proceed faster and with more resilience on the backend. By leveraging our global expertise and investments in AI, cloud and infra, Infosys will also enable FAB to transition to an outcome-oriented, automation-driven execution model and help position it as a digital leader in the financial services industry."