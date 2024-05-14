Google Arts and Culture launches digital exhibition on millets

Google Arts & Culture launched a new digital exhibit, "Millets: Seeds of Change," on Tuesday at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi. The exhibition has been launched in collaboration with India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to celebrate the rich history and growing international importance of millets, of which India is the world's largest producer. "When India spearheaded the UNGA resolution to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets, we did so with the objective of sharing our agricultural practices and experiences with the world. We were gratified to see 'Shree Anna', which holds immense potential for multiplier impact - including offering India's small farmers a doorway to prosperity - receiving interest during the global G20 Summit," said Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

He further added that "Our hope and ambition is that the conversations that have been generated over the past year translate into the advantages of millets spreading farther and wider. I thank Google Arts & Culture for supporting us in this endeavor with a dedicated digital exhibit." The digital exhibition highlights the history of millets from ancient grains to modern-day superfoods, as well as their nutritional benefits, contribution to global climate resilience, and potential to address global food security challenges.

"Given its (Millets) long-standing versatility in addressing multiple nutritional and sustainability challenges, it is little surprise that millets are witnessing a global resurgence. We are glad to lend our technology and platform to support the growing popularity of this food group," said Amit Sood, Director, Google Arts & Culture. The exhibition showcases the superpowers of millets, their diverse varieties, cultivation methods, and culinary uses. It features simple and delicious millet recipes from chefs like award-winner Chef Thomas Zacharias, who is leading a millet revival movement. Interactive elements like quizzes and crosswords allow visitors to test their knowledge and engage with the content in a fun and informative way. (ANI)

