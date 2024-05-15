Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Rs 11.32 Cr

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, announced that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 11.32 Cr by a solar project company.

Under the terms of the contract, SPEL will supply 50 MVA transformers to support the solar company's expanding operations and projects. These transformers will play a crucial role in efficiently distributing power generated by the company's solar installations. The order is expected to be executed around September 2024. With SPEL leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and skilled workforce to ensure precision engineering and superior product quality.

This contract further solidifies SPEL's position as a trusted partner in the energy sector. With this order SPEL's total order book stands at Rs 49.52 Cr. Commenting on the achievement, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract by the solar project company, underscoring our commitment to providing innovative solutions in the energy sector.

With over 29 years of industry experience, SPEL has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality transformers tailored to meet customer needs. This order was awarded due to our exceptional execution capabilities, and proven track record receiving no complaints from customers regarding any defects in our transformers. This order underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier power transformers to the power industry. With this addition, our total order book now amounts to Rs 49.52 Cr, which gives strong revenue visibility to our stakeholders."

