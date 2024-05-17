Smart Africa and GITEX Africa sign partnership for Tech Events in Marrakesh

Smart Africa has entered into a partnership agreement with GITEX Africa to host the 2nd Ministerial peer exchange, the 3rd meeting of the Council of African ICT agencies (CAITA), and other significant events, including the inaugural Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum. Taking place from May 29th to 31st, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco, GITEX Africa stands as the continent's largest tech and startup event. The partnership aims to ensure venue provision, participant invitations, and visibility for the events.

The Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum, a flagship event, will gather distinguished leaders from the Health and ICT sectors, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of technology in shaping healthcare's future in Africa. Hosted jointly by Smart Africa, Africa CDC, and GITEX Africa, the one-day forum on May 31st, 2024, will feature interactive thematic sessions and networking opportunities.

Mr. Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “We are pleased to join forces with GITEX Africa to co-locate high-level events, including the first Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum. This crucial gathering will discuss digital infrastructure, governance models, and frameworks affecting the digital health sector, and foster collaborative solutions."

Under the partnership, Smart Africa, through the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA), will organize a Ministerial peer exchange and a training workshop for CAITA members on the sidelines of GITEX Africa. The Ministerial peer exchange will highlight key insights from African countries' digital transformation journeys, while the CAITA training will emphasize innovative thinking in digitalization, focusing on data, emerging technology, and more. These activities align with the implementation of the Smart Africa Trust Alliance (SATA).

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International and GITEX Africa's organizer, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "As GITEX Africa returns for its highly anticipated second edition alongside the debut of World Future Health Africa, we proudly celebrate our successful alliance with Smart Africa. Together, we create new avenues for digital advancement, enhance tech awareness and accessibility, and foster cross-regional collaborations. GITEX Africa 2024 presents invaluable opportunities for public and private sectors to converge and play a pivotal role in the future of tech."