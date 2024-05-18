Container Collision Leaves Driver Injured

The driver of a container truck was injured after his vehicle rammed into another one in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Saturday, officials said. The 22-year-old driver was admitted to a local government-run hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said. ''The container loaded with three tonnes of goods was on its way from Padgha in the district to Mira Bhayandar locality when it rammed into another vehicle that was ahead of it around 1.30 am as he lost control over it. The driver got trapped in the cabin and other people pulled him out,'' chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said. The accident resulted in an oil spill, due to which the traffic on the route was affected for some time, he said.

