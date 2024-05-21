Afreximbank Launches CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa to Promote Literary Excellence

Afreximbank has officially announced the launch of the CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa, a collaboration between the CANEX Book Factory and Narrative Landscape Press Limited. This initiative, a part of the CANEX programme initiated in 2020, aims to foster a vibrant literary culture across Global Africa and build a sustainable business ecosystem in the literary sector.

The CANEX Book Factory, a key component of the CANEX programme, will shine a spotlight on the African book value chain through various activities, including a Pan-African writing workshop, an e-newsletter highlighting African literature, and the CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa. The award ceremony for the prize will take place at the CANEX WKND in Algiers, Algeria, scheduled between 16-19 October 2024.

The prize includes a USD20,000 award for the publisher of the best trade book, which encompasses fiction, non-fiction, and poetry aimed at a general audience, excluding textbooks and academic books. Additionally, four finalists will each receive USD2,000 in prize money.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President-Intra African Trade and Export Development Bank at Afreximbank, expressed excitement about the initiative, emphasizing its role in promoting and celebrating excellence in African publishing. She highlighted Afreximbank's commitment to nurturing Africa's creative industries and supporting the literary landscape across the continent.

Renowned writer and novelist, Ms. Chimamanda Adichie, underscored the importance of initiatives like CANEX in fostering hope among African writers and propelling them towards success.

Submissions for the prize will be judged based on the quality of writing, editing, and production, with priority given to books printed and produced on the African continent, as well as those published in indigenous African languages. Books published in the preceding two years will be considered for the inaugural year (2024).

By supporting various creative sectors, including literature, fashion, music, film, art, gastronomy, and sport, CANEX aims to advance and expand the creative and cultural economy within Africa and the diaspora, leveraging financial and non-financial tools and initiatives.