ILO Launches Grievance Application for Garment Workers in Indonesia

Developed under the Strengthening Industrial Relations in Indonesia (SIRI) project, the application is a collaboration between the ILO and major national trade union federations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:27 IST
The International Labour Organization (ILO) is introducing a grievance application for garment workers on May 26th in Jakarta, aiming to enhance industrial relations and empower workers in Indonesia's garment sector. Developed under the Strengthening Industrial Relations in Indonesia (SIRI) project, the application is a collaboration between the ILO and major national trade union federations.

The application, named SoPaN SPN, Teman Garteks, and Hallo Siola for each respective federation, provides a platform for workers to lodge complaints and convey aspirations easily. Upon download from Google Play, users can create accounts and submit complaints with supporting evidence like photos and videos. Union administrators will then review and take necessary actions, including negotiation and mediation with management, to resolve issues and improve the working environment.

Simrin Singh, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, emphasized the significance of effective grievance mechanisms in promoting harmonious industrial relations and sustainable businesses. The applications signify the ILO's commitment to realizing labour rights and decent work principles, including decent working hours, social protection, and occupational safety and health.

Elly Rosita Silaban, President of KSBSI, highlighted the importance of workers' confidentiality and hoped for the application's replication across sectors to empower workers nationwide. Andi Gani Nana Wea, President of KSPSI, noted the application's complementarity to the Special Employment Crime Unit on Labour and Employment Disputes established by the Indonesian Police.

The SIRI Project, funded by the Canadian Government, has trained 477 union administrators from the federations to handle cases and aspirations effectively. Its objective is to bolster the capacity of garment sector workers and representatives, enabling them to organize, represent all workers inclusively, and engage actively in national policy advocacy.   

