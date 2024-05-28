Left Menu

LIC says focusing on strategic interventions including products launch to raise market share

Launching new products and diversifying products mix, focusing on digital transformation are among the key focus areas of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as per a company regulatory filing. LIC said it now intends to focus on "strategic interventions" to maximize the market share.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:35 IST
LIC says focusing on strategic interventions including products launch to raise market share
Life Insurance Corporation of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching new products and diversifying products mix, focusing on digital transformation are among the key focus areas of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as per a company regulatory filing. LIC said it now intends to focus on "strategic interventions" to maximize the market share.

Following is a list of its focus areas: Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC said, on Monday that last year it have focused on directional changes in its product mix and enhancing margins in the business.

"We have more than doubled our share of Non-par business within our Individual business," Mohanty said in the post earnings statement. Mohanty said LIC now intends to focus on "strategic interventions" to maximize the market share across categories.

"At the same time, our sharp focus on various parameters that create superior value for all stakeholders shall continue," he added. "There are key initiatives related to distribution channel and digital transformation underway." In 2024-25, LIC looks looks forward to this current year "as the one in which our topline growth trajectory will be back in focus," he further noted.

Separately, The Economic Times, quoting Mohanty, reported Tuesday morning that the government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is contemplating a foray into the health insurance sector and is currently assessing potential acquisition prospects. The move, according to the report, comes amid a proposal to allow composite insurance companies in the sector. "There is an expectation that composite licences may be permitted by the new government, and we have done some internal groundwork. While we lack expertise in general insurance, we are interested in health insurance and are also considering opportunities for inorganic growth," LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty was quoted in the said report.

Public sector insurer LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) meanwhile posted a net profit of Rs 13,781.59 crore for the quarter that ended in March 2024. The company's net profit rose by 4.5 per cent from Rs 13,190.79 crore reported in the same period of the previous year. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the fourth largest insurer in the world

During the entire financial year ended March 2024, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 40,676 crore as compared to Rs 36,397 crore in the previous fiscal. The Board of Directors of LIC yesterday recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders. Earlier, during the year an interim dividend of Rs 4 was declared and paid to shareholders. Therefore, the total of interim and recommended final dividend aggregates to Rs 10 per share.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though it is not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings. The Board of the insurance company has fixed July 19, 2024 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend.

All investors who own shares of that company on the record date will get the dividend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024