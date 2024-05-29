Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: 28 Killed in Devastating Bus Accident

At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in Balochistan, Pakistan. The accident, blamed on overspeeding and a burst tire, left 22 others injured. Road safety standards in Pakistan are often neglected.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:27 IST
Tragedy in Balochistan: 28 Killed in Devastating Bus Accident
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed on Wednesday in Pakistan after a speeding passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the remote Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The bus, heading from Turbat to Quetta, fell into the ravine near Washuk town, around 700 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

The accident was a result of overspeeding, according to the report, which said that women and children were among the deceased. The accident took place after the tyre of the passenger bus burst, Geo News reported quoting rescue officials. At least 28 people were killed in the accident. About 22 people sustained injuries in the accident and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Basima.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are hardly followed.

On May 18, at least 13 people belonging to the same family were killed and nine others were injured as a truck plunged into a ditch in Punjab's Khushab district.

On May 3, at least 20 people lost their lives while 21 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in Gilgit Baltistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

