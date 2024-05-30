Russian Air Defences Thwart ATACMS Missiles and Drones
Russian air defences successfully intercepted eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and eight drones near Crimea. Missile debris was reported to have damaged two ferries near Kerch, suspending ferry movement. Additionally, car traffic on the key Crimea bridge was also halted for security reasons.
Russian air defences downed eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited its defence ministry as saying.
Earlier, a Russia-installed official in Crimea said missile debris damaged two ferries near the city of Kerch and movement on the ferry line there had been suspended. Separately, the Russian authorities said car traffic had also been suspended on the key Crimea bridge linking the peninsula with Russia.
