RS and Sharps Electrical Partner to Drive Innovation and Growth in Botswana

RS South Africa, a trading brand of RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement towards fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the Sub-Saharan African region.

Partnership Objectives

Signed on 1 April, the partnership aims to capitalize on the strengths of both companies to deliver superior products and services to customers in the region. Prosper Shoniwa, Exports Business Development & Operational Manager at RS, underscores the importance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership is crucial for RS as it strengthens our presence in the Botswana market and aligns with our strategic goal of expanding in key regions across Sub-Saharan Africa."

Collaborative Approach

The partnership leverages the operational excellence of Sharps Electrical, which has over fifty years of experience in the Botswana market. Jose Xavier, Operations Director at Sharps Electrical, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our aim is to diversify our product portfolio in conjunction with RS to expand our market presence in Botswana. Together, we can introduce innovative products and deliver impactful supply and service solutions to our customers.”

Enhanced Product Offerings and Customer Support

The collaboration will focus on selling and supporting RS's comprehensive product range, including electrical components, tools, and advanced engineering solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Botswana market. Sharps Electrical will serve as the local point of contact for RS, ensuring customers have direct access to technical support and customer care.

Benefits and Growth Opportunities

By combining their strengths and expertise, the partnership aims to enhance the customer experience in Botswana and provide a wider range of high-quality products tailored to meet customer needs. Investments in training and development initiatives will empower staff to deliver exceptional customer service, nurturing local partnerships and enhancing logistical efficiency.

Strategic Move for Growth

According to Shoniwa, the partnership is a significant step in RS’ overall growth and expansion strategy, enhancing its presence and operational capabilities in Africa. “By establishing a local partnership in Botswana, RS aims to engage with customers more intimately, offering tailored support and fostering enduring relationships. This strategic move expands our geographical footprint and ensures enhanced service delivery, crucial components of RS' strategy for sustainable growth and market penetration in new regions," concludes Shoniwa.