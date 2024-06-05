Radisson Hotel Unveils Expansion and Refurbishment Plans for South Africa

Radisson Hotel Group has set an ambitious goal to double its presence in South Africa by 2030, signaling its commitment to bolstering its footprint in the South African hospitality industry. Daniel Trappler, Senior Director of Development, Sub-Sahara Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, outlined the strategic approach to achieve this milestone, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing conversions, strategic collaborations, and expanding into new market segments.

Strategic Expansion Initiatives

The partnership with Sharps Electrical aims to leverage local market insights and operational excellence to deliver superior products and services to customers in Botswana. Trappler highlighted the potential introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand and the expansion into the lifestyle luxury market in Cape Town with the Radisson Collection and art’otel brands.

Portfolio Updates

Radisson Hotel Group has announced significant updates to its portfolio in South Africa, including the debut of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, its first Safari hotel in the country. The property offers a luxurious safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s wildlife region, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Drakensberg mountains.

Renovation and Refurbishment

The Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton Johannesburg, and Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town, are undergoing extensive refurbishments to enhance the guest experience. The renovations include upgrades to rooms, corridors, furnishings, and technological amenities to provide guests with contemporary luxury.

Rebranding and Renaming

The rebranding of Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore reflects the Group's commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in the region. The refurbished hotel now offers modern decor, stunning views of Table Mountain, and dining experiences at South Africa's first Filini restaurant and the vibrant Harald's Rooftop Bar & Terrace.

Commitment to Excellence

Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Director of Sales and District Director, South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, emphasized the Group's commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across the country. She highlighted the ongoing growth initiatives as a testament to the Group's position as a leading force in the South African hospitality industry, promising a series of exciting announcements for the South African portfolio.

The ambitious expansion and refurbishment plans underscore Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to strengthening its presence in South Africa and delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences to guests across the country. With a strategic focus on growth and innovation, the Group aims to double its presence by 2030, setting the stage for a new era of hospitality excellence in the region.