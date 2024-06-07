Cochin Airport Launches Pet Export Service: Milestone for Pet Owners

Cochin International Airport has launched a pet export service, a move set to delight pet owners facing international relocations. The service ensures that pets can now fly from Kerala to foreign countries, with Luka, a Lhasa Apso puppy, marking the inaugural journey to Dubai.

Handled by Qatar Airways, the introduction of this service makes Cochin Airport the sole airport in Kerala with pet export authorization. The airport has established comprehensive facilities, including a 24-hour pet station, specialized cargo section, and a veterinary doctor on call, to support the new service.

Efforts are underway to secure permissions for direct pet imports, with a special 'Animal Quarantine' center being established. S Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, highlighted the airport's commitment to offering facilities on par with leading airports in India, aiming for a holistic service package inclusive of automated passenger touchpoints and advanced security measures.

