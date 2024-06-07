Cochin Airport Launches Pet Export Service: Milestone for Pet Owners
Cochin International Airport introduces pet export services, making it the first airport in Kerala to enable pets to fly abroad. The facility includes a specialized pet station, veterinary support, and customs clearance. Efforts are also being made to establish an 'Animal Quarantine' centre for direct pet imports.
- Country:
- India
Cochin International Airport has launched a pet export service, a move set to delight pet owners facing international relocations. The service ensures that pets can now fly from Kerala to foreign countries, with Luka, a Lhasa Apso puppy, marking the inaugural journey to Dubai.
Handled by Qatar Airways, the introduction of this service makes Cochin Airport the sole airport in Kerala with pet export authorization. The airport has established comprehensive facilities, including a 24-hour pet station, specialized cargo section, and a veterinary doctor on call, to support the new service.
Efforts are underway to secure permissions for direct pet imports, with a special 'Animal Quarantine' center being established. S Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, highlighted the airport's commitment to offering facilities on par with leading airports in India, aiming for a holistic service package inclusive of automated passenger touchpoints and advanced security measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turbulence Scare: Qatar Airways Flight Injures Twelve
Turbulence Trouble: Qatar Airways Flight Leads to Injuries
UPDATE 2-Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence, airport says
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin
UPDATE 1-Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence, airport says