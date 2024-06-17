Left Menu

Train Collision in West Bengal: Red Signals Ignored Due to Failed Automatic Signalling

A significant train collision occurred in West Bengal when a goods train, authorized to ignore red signals due to a failed automatic signalling system, rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express. Initial reports attributed fault to the goods train driver, but internal documents revealed systemic failures. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:46 IST
Train Collision in West Bengal: Red Signals Ignored Due to Failed Automatic Signalling
  • India

A severe train collision took place in West Bengal on Monday when a goods train crashed into the Kanchanjunga Express. The impact happened between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction at 8:55 am, resulting in several injuries and fatalities.

Internal documents indicated a major lapse in the automatic signalling system, which prompted the station master at Ranipatra to issue a written authority, known as TA 912, permitting the goods train to cross all red signals. A railway source noted that the automatic signalling system had been defective since early morning.

The incident, which derailed multiple coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express, is under intense scrutiny. Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha initially blamed the goods train driver, but the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO) disputed this claim, citing systemic failures and faulty administration. Investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

